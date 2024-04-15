Police have released video footage of an armed home invasion in Markham.

Officers were dispatched to a residence near Steeles Avenue East and Henderson Avenue at around 4 p.m. on April 12 for a reported home invasion.

In the minute-long clip two male suspects, one wearing all dark clothing and another wearing a white hoodie, dark pants, and carrying what appears to be a handgun, are seen inside a home.

The footage shows the suspect in the dark clothing placing a large suitcase near the front door before continuing back into another part of the house.

Meanwhile, the other suspect is seen taking a few steps up into an open kitchen/living room area and removing a gun from the front of his pants. He is seen walking through the living room while holding the firearm in his right hand before heading to another part of the house.

Moments later, the two suspects are seen once again near the home’s front door area.

The suspect with the white top is observed stuffing the weapon into the front of his pants and grabbing what appears to be two sets of keys from a ledge before they both exit the home.

In a news release, York Regional Police (YRP) said that a woman reported that two armed men broke into her residence and threatened to kill her while demanding that she hand over money.

The victim was not physically injured during the ordeal.

Police said that the suspects fled the scene in a white SUV, which they later learned was stolen earlier that day from Orillia.

The stolen vehicle was found with the help of the force’s police helicopter and members of the Toronto Police Service (TPS).

The suspects were located on foot in a mall in Toronto and subsequently taken into custody.

Wylie Gabriel, 18, of no fixed address, and Toronto resident Andrew Parsons, 24, have both been charged with robbery with firearm, disguise with intent, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, and mischief over $5,000. The authorities said that Parsons was subject to two release orders at the time of the offence and was also wanted by Toronto police.