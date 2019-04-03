

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man has been charged after he allegedly drew a knife and threatened patrons inside Toronto Reference Library on Monday afternoon, prompting a panicked evacuation and eventual stun gun takedown by police, all captured on video.

Police say they were called to the cavernous library, north of Yonge and Bloor streets, at 2:14 p.m. for a reportedly distressed male brandishing a knife inside the library.

In video of the incident posted to YouTube, the man is seen swinging the knife and approaching patrons inside.

Police say one officer who was already nearby when the call came in dashed into the library and tried to create a safe distance between the male, other library patronsand herself.

In the video, the officer is seen urging patrons to run. Some alarms are heard as the armed male demands officers shoot him.

“I don’t want to,” the officer replies. “That’s not what I am here for.”

Several library patrons were seen arming themselves with wooden chairs, before several other officers, including a Taser-equipped sergeant, enter the frame.

“Shoot then,” the male yells in the video as the sergeant draws the Taser and points it at him.

The sergeant fires the Taser once but the male steps back apparently unharmed.

The sergeant then fires a second time sending the male to the ground. Other officers drew the knife away from his motionless body with their feet.

The male was taken to a hospital and treated for minor injuries.

He was then charged with threatening bodily harm and weapons dangerous.

He appeared in court on Tuesday.

The president of the Toronto Police Association commended the work of officers in the incident.

“Great work by our members including first on scene, a paid duty officer at the Toronto Reference Library Monday, after receiving a report of a suspect armed with a knife,” Mike McCormack wrote on Twitter. “Officers were able to defuse a potentially deadly situation and safely take a suspect into custody.”