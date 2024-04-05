York Regional Police have released a video showing more than a dozen suspects armed with hammers and electric saws breaking into a warehouse in Richmond Hill earlier this week.

The incident occurred in the area of Leslie Street and Major Mackenzie Drive at 4:30 a.m. on April 1.

In the surveillance video posted Friday, suspects carrying tools are seen arriving at a door. One suspect pries the door open with a yellow wrecking bar. More suspects appear as they hurriedly enter the warehouse.

As the suspects are inside, one is seen exiting the warehouse and running toward the parking lot. At the same time, a police cruiser arrives, prompting that suspect to flee.

An officer gets out of the cruiser and takes out their gun. The officer walks to the open door, points their firearm, and shouts at another suspect who is at the entrance.

The suspect gets on the ground and puts his arms behind his head as the officer surveys the immediate surroundings with their gun drawn.

The footage has no audio, but the officer is seen shouting at someone off-camera. The video jumps to another surveillance camera, showing the suspects scampering through the warehouse.

They find another door where they exit.

In a news release accompanying the video, police said two suspects were immediately arrested at the scene. A third suspect was later taken into custody with the help of the canine unit.

They identified the three suspects as 48-year-old Sandu-Daniel Nae of Toronto, 35-year-old Razvan-Nicolae Gheorghe of Markham and 35-year-old Romeo Lache of Toronto.

They have been charged with participation in a criminal organization, commission of offence for criminal organization, break and enter with intent, disguise with intent, possession of break-in instruments, conspiracy to commit indictable offence and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Police said they are looking for as many as 11 more suspects aged 20 to 50 years old who are known to travel in groups and are believed to be Eastern European.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-866-287-5025 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.1800222tips.com.