

Codi Wilson and Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





New video has emerged of two hooded suspects unloading their guns into five teens hit in a “targeted” shooting at a building in Toronto’s Greenhills neighbourhood on Wednesday night.

According to investigators, the teens were gathered in the hallway of an apartment building on Clearview Heights, located near Trethewey and Black Creek drives, when a group of suspects opened fired at around 7:30 p.m.

Police say it appears three male suspects arrived at the building in a black sedan, entered the building through a side door, and started shooting at the teens.

In video obtained Thursday by CTV News Toronto, two young males wearing hooded jackets gather near a door leading out of a stairwell in the building, with one of the two wearing white gloves.

They both draw semi-automatic handguns and quickly swing open the door and open fire, with one suspect crouching under the other as they unload their magazines at the victims.

Several shell casings fling back into the stairwell as the crouched suspect flees first, followed by the other who was firing from a standing position.

One suspect fired approximately 16 shots before retreating.

A third male runs down the stairwell as the shots ring out.

The suspects then fled the area in their vehicle and were last seen heading east on Clearview Heights, police said.

Officers responding to the incident located two victims in the hallway of the building and two more injured teens were found nearby.

A fifth victim made their own way to hospital for treatment.

The victims include two females, ages 16 and 17, and three males, who are between the ages of 16 and 18, Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders said on Wednesday night.

Their injuries ranged from minor to life-threatening but police confirmed on Thursday morning that they are all now expected to survive.

Saunders said evidence collected so far suggests the shooting was targeted.

"They came in, and within a short period of time of coming into the building, they opened that door and fired directly at those people that were standing in the hallway,” Saunders said.

Investigators, who have not yet provided detailed suspect descriptions, are scouring the city to locate them.

Police say they are believed to be males in their late teens or early twenties and were all wearing dark-coloured clothing and hoodies.

No weapon has been recovered.