

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Toronto police say they are investigating dashcam footage that shows a cruiser drive past a vehicle driving in the wrong direction downtown.

Video sent to CP24 by a viewer shows the incident in the area of Harbour and Yonge streets.

A police cruiser is seen driving eastbound passing a vehicle driving the wrong way in the left lane.

A vehicle approaching the wrong-way vehicle captured, through dashcam footage, the moment it stopped and turned around after the cruiser had passed the area.

The footage was sent to Toronto police Const. Clint Stibbe by CP24 on Thursday.

“I have seen the video,” he said in an email to CP24. “However am unable to comment at this time as the vehicle number/division or officer involved in the incident cannot be identified based on the video I have seen.”

Stibbe confirmed Toronto police will conducted a further investigation into the matter.

No injuries were reported.