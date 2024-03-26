Police in York Region have released a video of two suspects who intentionally set a pair of vehicles on fire in a residential neighbourhood in Vaughan over the weekend.

The minute-long video, which was recorded on March 22 at around 3 a.m., shows a dark-coloured SUV driving along a residential street. The driver is then seen reversing and stopping in front of the driveway of a home.

Two people wearing dark clothing and carrying a jerry can then exit the vehicle and walk towards a driveway.

Moments later, there appears to be explosion and the same two individuals are seen running back to the SUV and speeding away.

The footage ends with what looks to be a second explosion.

York Regional Police (YRP) said that they were called to the area of Major Mackenzie Drive West and Melville Avenue on Friday at about 3 a.m. for reports of a fire.

There, officers found two vehicles engulfed in flames.

Police said that a truck that was on fire was unoccupied but due to the size of the flames neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

Vaughan Fire and Rescue Services extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported, they said.

Investigators with the YRP’s District Criminal Investigations Bureau is urging anyone who saw what happened or anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers anonymously.