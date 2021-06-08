A vigil will take place tonight at a London mosque attended by five family members who police say were intentionally struck down by a vehicle in a hate-motivated attack over the weekend.

The family was out for an evening walk on Sunday when they were struck by a pickup truck driven by a 20-year-old man.

Four members of the family ranging in age from 15 to 74 were all killed as a result.

The fifth member of the family, a nine-year-old boy, was seriously injured but is expected to survive.

The 20-year-old suspect has since been arrested and charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the attack.

Speaking with CP24 on Tuesday morning, London Mayor Ed Holder described the act as an “unthinkable” tragedy that has caused almost “indescribable pain and suffering.”

He said that tonight’s vigil will be about “London wrapping its collective arms around our Muslim community” as they begin the grieving process.

“The Muslim community has been very much a fabric of our community. They are phenomenal contributors to London's economic and cultural well being. They've always been there for us as community and now it's our turn to be there for them,” he said. “So tonight we'll have a vigil at the London Muslim mosque and this will be London wrapping its collective arms around our Muslim community and saying to them ‘we're in this together.’”

Holder told CP24 that he appreciates the fear and anxiety that many members of the city’s Muslim community are feeling in the wake of Sunday’s attack.

He said that it is during times like this is it is important to rally together as a community and support those who are hurting.

“I can tell you that Londoners are outraged and Londoners in the broadest sense support our Muslim community,” he said. “We are all Londoners.”

Trudeau, Ford to attend vigil

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend tonight’s vigil, as will Premier Doug Ford.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning, Ford said that the government is working with local public health units to “temporarily amend certain restrictions in order to allow the community to safely gather to grieve and memorialize” the family.

He said that all government events for the day have also been cancelled in order to give “the family and community the space they need to grieve this devastating loss of life.”

“The horrific and deliberate attack on a Muslim family in London has left our province in mourning,” he said.

Conservative Party and NDP leaders Erin O’Toole and Jagmeet Singh will also attend the vigil.

Police have not released the names of the victims, but a statement released by the family late Monday identifies them as Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna Salman and Afzaal's 74-year-old mother.