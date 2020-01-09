

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





A candlelight vigil will be held in Toronto tonight to honour victims of a plane crash outside of Tehran that left 63 Canadians dead.

Officials say 176 people were on board Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 when the jet crashed shortly after taking off from Imam Khomeini International Airport on Wednesday morning.

No survivors were found among the wreckage.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday afternoon, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that 138 passengers on the plane, which was bound for Kyiv, had connecting flights to Canada.

Many of the victims lived and worked in the GTA and several were students at Toronto-area schools.

While the identities of all the victims killed in the crash have not yet been confirmed, school board officials said Wednesday that two high school students, Maya Zibaie, a Grade 10 student at Northern Secondary School, and 18-year-old Arad Zarei, a student at Richmond Green Secondary School in Richmond Hill, were passengers on the plane.

Sophie Emami, a senior kindergarten student at Lillian Public School, Arsam Niazi, a Grade 6 student at Pleasant Public School, Arnica Niazi, a Grade 3 student at Finch Public School, and Rahmtin Ahmadi, a Grade 4 student at Muirhead Public School, were also on board the plane, the Toronto District School Board confirmed Thursday.

Six students at the University of Toronto, identified as Mojtaba Abbasnezhad, Mohammad Asadi Lari, Zeynab Asadi Lari, Mohammad Amin Beiruti, Mohammad Amin Jebelli, and Mohammad Saleheh, were killed.

Twenty-two-year-old Darya Toghian, a student at George Brown College, and Sadaf Hajiaghavand, a human resources student at York University, are confirmed to be among the dead.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by Iran's Civil Aviation Organization.

Members of the community are planning to hold of vigil at Mel Lastman Square tonight from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in memory of those who tragically lost their lives.

-With files from The Canadian Press