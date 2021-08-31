

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA -- A new poll suggests the Conservatives and NDP have momentum heading into the second half of the federal election campaign, while the Liberals are bleeding support.

Thirty-four per cent of decided voters who took part in the Leger survey said they support Erin O'Toole's Conservatives - ahead of the Liberals and up four percentage points since Aug. 16, when the campaign got underway.

Support for Jagmeet Singh's New Democrats is also up four points, to 24 per cent.

Support for Justin Trudeau's Liberals, meanwhile, is down five points to 30 per cent, while Green party support is down three points to two per cent.

In Quebec, support for the Bloc Quebecois stands at 29 per cent, behind the Liberals at 33 per cent.

The online poll of 2,005 Canadians, conducted Aug. 27 to 30 in collaboration with The Canadian Press, cannot be assigned a margin of error because internet-based polls are not considered random samples.