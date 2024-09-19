

Polls are set to soon open in the eastern Ontario riding of Bay of Quinte, where voters will pick their next representative in the provincial legislature.

It's a byelection with a quick turnaround, as it takes place just one month after cabinet minister Todd Smith resigned the seat.

Smith won four successive elections in the region, securing nearly 50 per cent of the vote in the last two elections, but some experts and polls suggest it may be a closer race this time around.

The top two contenders appear to be Progressive Conservative candidate Tyler Allsopp and Liberal candidate Sean Kelly, both municipal councillors in Belleville.

The Tories did not make Allsopp available for an interview, but both Kelly and NDP candidate Amanda Robertson said the top issue they are hearing about in the riding is health care, in particular a shortage of family doctors.

Just over eight per cent of eligible voters in Bay of Quinte cast their ballot in advance, compared to 13 per cent in advance voting for the 2022 general election.

Respiratory therapist Lori Borthwick is running for the Greens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.