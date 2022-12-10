

The Canadian Press





A federal byelection in Ontario this Monday will be the first time Canadians get a chance to vote for the Conservatives since Pierre Poilievre became party leader.

Voters in Mississauga-Lakeshore, a riding in the Greater Toronto Area, will go to the polls after the Liberal member of Parliament who held the riding stepped down.

Next up for the Grits is Charles Sousa, a former Ontario Liberal finance minister who represented Mississauga South in the provincial legislature.

For the Tories, it is Ron Chhinzer, a police officer in the area.