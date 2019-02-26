Warrant issued for arrest of suspect in fatal Rexdale shooting
Kyle Dias, 19, is seen in this photo released by Toronto police (Toronto Police Service handout)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, February 26, 2019 3:09PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 26, 2019 3:13PM EST
Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man outside a townhouse complex in Rexdale earlier this month.
Tesfa Welsh-Hope, 27, was shot outside a building on Bergamot Avenue, located near Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue, at around 11 p.m. on Feb. 13.
Police arrived to find Welsh-Hope lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to a trauma centre but later died.
A suspect was spotted fleeing the area southbound along a pathway toward 11 Bergamot Avenue but a detailed suspect description was not provided by police at the time of the shooting.
On Tuesday, police identified the suspect as 19-year-old Kyle Dias, of Toronto.
Dias, who has not yet been apprehended, is wanted on one count of second-degree murder.
He has been described by police as five-foot-six to five-foot-seven and approximately 165 pounds with a medium build, brown eyes, and brown hair.
Police are asking anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.