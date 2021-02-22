Peel Regional Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a Thornhill man in connection with a triple shooting that occurred at a Brampton cemetery over the summer.

Police were called to a cemetery in the area of Chinguacousy Road and Bovaird Drive at around 3:45 p.m. on Aug. 31 after shots were fired among a crowd of several people, sending some of them scrambling for cover.

Three people were injured in the gunfire.

One of the victims was found on nearby Mistdale Crescent after he collapsed on the porch of a townhouse. He was transported to a trauma centre for treatment. Another was taken to hospital after he showed up at a fire hall about a 20-minute drive away. The third victim made his own way to a Brampton hospital.

At least two of the victims sustained life-threatening injuries, according to paramedics. All three survived the shooting.

A nearby home, a school, and four vehicles on the cemetery grounds sustained damage from the gunfire.

No funeral services were scheduled to take place at the time of the shooting and police have not said why the crowd was gathered there.

On Dec. 3, Peel police released photos of three persons of interest in the case and appealed to the public for help in identifying them.

Police announced Monday that they issued a Canada-wide warrant on Feb. 19 for 31-year-old Pedram Rabie in connection with the case.

Rabie is wanted for a list of offences, including: two counts of attempted murder; possession of firearm contrary to order; possession of prohibited weapon; possess of a firearm without a licence; possess of a firearm in a vehicle; and two counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.