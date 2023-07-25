Crews worked through the overnight hours on Tuesday to remove a mangled Scarborough RT train from the tracks near Ellesmere Station following a derailment that injured five.

Footage from CP24’s cameras shows a large crane being used to lower the carriage onto a flatbed trailer before it was driven away for further examination.

The mangled wheel base of the train appeared to be detached and was lowered onto the trailer separately a short time later.

The operation involved dozens of workers, who stood on the tracks and looked on as the train was removed.

The cause of the derailment remains unclear and the TTC is expected to conduct a full investigation that will include an examination of the train itself.

“We have some experts coming in from the outside, people that are experts in derailments and they are going to help us look at what might have caused this and whether it is safe to resume service,” TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 on Tuesday morning. “We will look at the vehicles, we will look at the track infrastructure. You know, was their vandalism? These are things we just don’t know at this point.”

Train service remains suspended and about 40 shuttle buses are currently servicing Line 3 stations.

