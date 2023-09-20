No injuries were reported after a large pile of garbage caught fire Wednesday morning in downtown Toronto.

Video taken from a nearby condo shows the fire at a construction site near the Gardiner Expressway and Lower Jarvis Street by the city’s waterfront.

In the video captured by King Letang and supplied to CTV News, the large pile of debris can be seen engulfed in flames and at least two popping sounds can be heard as the garbage burns.

Speaking to CTV News Toronto, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire said firefighters got the call about the fire at 9:42 a.m.

While Toronto Fire said reports indicate the garbage was placed there by a garbage truck, it’s unclear how it caught fire.

The fire was extinguished and the scene was cleared at 10:45, Toronto Fire said.