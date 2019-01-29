

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A 36-year-old woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly careening her Toyota through the front doors of the Courtice Community Centre last week and splashing the vehicle into the pool.

Durham Regional Police say that at about 8:40 a.m. on Jan. 25, several witnesses called to report red Toyota speeding up over the curb, onto the sidewalk at the community centre, in the area of Courtice and Nash roads.

The vehicle smashed through the front doors at a high rate of speed, through the building foyer and into the pool where it sank.

Police arrived on scene and detained the driver under the Mental Health Act.

She was later charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, damage to property endangering life and damage to property over $5,000.

The suspect was held for a bail hearing.

Video of the incident was released to the public on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 1657.