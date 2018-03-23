

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Water has been restored to a Thorncliffe apartment building that had been without it for nearly 40 hours.

The high-rise located at 49 Thorncliffe Park Drive had without water since about 2 p.m. on Wednesday when crews shut it off to deal with a corroded pipe.

Ward 26 Don Valley West Coun. Jon Burnside told CP24 on Thursday night that the water was briefly turned back on after a private company deemed the problem fixed but had to switch it off after the pipe continued to leak.

Water service was then switched back on for good on Friday morning.

In a statement issued at around 7:30 a.m., a spokesperson for the company that manages the building said that its employees worked “around the clock” to get a fix.

“This was a complicated event based on where the ground pipe burst and the fact that we had to chip through layers of cement to manage the fix and reconnect to the city’s water lines. We have been working around the clock with all parties to get this addressed,” Susanne Desrochers of Morguard said. “We understand the inconvenience and frustration that our tenants have faced.”

About 2,000 tenants occupy the Thorncliffe Park apartment building.

Desrochers said that while the water was shut off, Morguard did provide bottled water and access to a neighbouring property where residents could use the laundry facilities.

The city also opened up a community centre across the street for affected residents.

Speaking with CP24 at the scene on Thursday night, one resident described a “very uncomfortable” situation.

“We cannot flush our toilets, we have problems in our kitchens and this is now going to cause pest in our apartments and the smell is really bad as you can imagine because we cannot flush, cannot wash our dishes and there is not enough water in the lobby,” the resident said.

Desrochers said that Morguard’s first priority was always to “ensure tenant needs are addressed and that the water service is restored.”

She thanked both the city and the contractor for making “every effort” to restore water service as soon as possible.