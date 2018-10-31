

The Canadian Press





MISSISSAUGA, Ont. - Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a Waterloo region police officer has been charged with sexual assault in connection with alleged incidents that took place several years ago.

The SIU did not provide details on the alleged incidents, which it says took place between October 2010 and December 2012.

It also did not say whether the officer was on duty at the time.

The SIU says it began investigating the officer when the force came forward last November with allegations filed by a female complainant.

Sgt. Caleb Roy is charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust by a public officer.

The SIU is an arms-length agency that investigates incidents involving police in which someone is killed, injured or accused of sexual assault.