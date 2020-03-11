Watermain break leads to flooding in downtown intersection
Water is shown pooling on the roadway of Richmond and Simcoe streets on Wednesday afternoon,
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, March 11, 2020 12:45PM EDT
Widespread flooding has been reported in the intersection of Richmond and Simcoe streets due to a watermain break in the area.
Footage from the scene shows water gushing from an opening in the the middle of the roadway, which is blocked off with construction fencing.
Emergency personnel are currently on scene.