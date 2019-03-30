

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Westbound Highway 401 was closed near Hurontario Street overnight after more than a dozen cows ended up loose on the roadway following a collision involving a cattle truck.

The initial accident happened at around 11:30 p.m.

Both the westbound express and collector lanes on the highway were initially closed, however by 1:30 a.m. officials were able to reopen the collectors. The full highway then reopened at around 6 a.m. after the cows were removed.

Viewer video that was sent to CP24 during the closures shows at least 13 cows walking slowly along the right curb lane in the express portion of the highway.

At one point, the cows walk over to a grassy spot near the ramp that exits to Hurontario Street and are followed by dozens of emergency responders.

It is not clear whether or not there were any injuries as a result of the collision involving the cattle truck.