One week after Belleville declared a state of emergency amid a cluster of drug overdoses, Durham Region is also reaching out to the province for immediate help to support its homelessness and opioid crises.

In a statement released Thursday, Durham Regional Chair and Chief Executive Officer John Henry said that from Jan. 1 to Feb. 11, local paramedics fielded 127 calls for suspected opioid overdoses, 73 more than they handled in 2023.

Regional Chair and CEO, John Henry, has issued the following statement calling for funding to support the homelessness and opioid crisis: https://t.co/egh07Iap0Z. pic.twitter.com/n3NBnQj89f — Region of Durham (@RegionofDurham) February 15, 2024

“Sadly, most of these calls are from bystanders; individuals who are reacting to an overdose on our streets,” he said, noting that the local hospital network reported more than 14,000 emergency department visits for mental health issues and substance abuse.

Henry also said that homelessness in Durham is up by 67 per cent.

“The situation is putting strain on our emergency services,” he said.

“Yes, we are doing what we can, but we can’t keep up… There are many reasons why people may end up in crisis. But the sad fact is that we are seeing it much more often.”

Henry went on to say that, like cities and towns across the country, Durham Region is facing mental health, addictions, and homelessness crises and needs the support of all three levels of government.

“We’ve seen an Ontario municipality issue a state of emergency because of this opioid and homelessness reality. A staggering number of overdoses – pushing their emergency services to a breaking point,” he said.

“But sadly, they are not alone. This is what so many other communities are also facing.”

Henry applauded the province for responding to Belleville’s plea for help with urgent funding to complete the construction of a community health hub and open a detox centre.

He also acknowledged a one-time increase in federal homelessness funding that his municipality has received, which he said would help unsheltered individuals this winter.

Durham Region is in the process of creating a 45-bed shelter with wrap-around supports as well as planning for the revitalization of its community housing stock and exploring mixed-use affordable housing on regional land, Henry said.

But, he believes that what is really needed are more long-term solutions to “make meaningful impacts in the lives of residents.”

To do so, Henry wants Durham Regional Council to meet with Trudeau and Ford to “discuss this crisis, the challenges and proposed solutions here in our community.” The region, he noted, with the input of community partners, has already prepared a 25-page policy paper with solutions.

“This is a serious situation that requires immediate action. We have impactful solutions that can be put in place quickly. By working hand-in-hand with senior levels of government,” Henry said.