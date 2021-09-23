Peel police are continuing to search for an 81-year-old man from Mississauga who has been missing for six days.

Ignatio Viana was last seen on Friday, Sept. 17 at a residence in the area of Erin Mills Parkway and Folkway Drive between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m.

Viana is described as standing at five-foot-eleven inches tall, weighing 175 pounds with a thin build and short wavy hair.

Viana speaks Spanish and a little bit of English.

“He’s a strong, fit, old man. He’s 81 but he doesn’t look 81. He’s extremely mentally sharp, he’s extremely fit. He’s used to cycling every day, he cycles 50 kilometres a day on a usual day,” Viana’s unidentified niece said in a video statement released by Peel police on Thursday.

He was last seen wearing an orange cycling jersey and riding a grey bicycle.

Viana is known to ride long distances and has previously ridden more than 400 kilometres in a single day.

"We don't know what direction he went in or obviously how far he went, so he could have gone as far as 400 kilometres for a single day," Const. Sarah Patten told CP24 Thursday morning.

Police and Viana's family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 905-453-3311 extension 1133 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“If anyone has seen him or you think you saw him or spotted him please, please, please call the Peel Regional Police because we’re desperate, we’re devastated, we’re trying hard to get him,” Viana’s niece said.