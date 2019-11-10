

Bryann Aguilar , CP24.com





A weather advisory has been issued for Toronto and most of the Greater Toronto Area ahead of significant snowfall on Monday.

Environment Canada said Toronto could see a snowfall accumulation of up to 15 cm.

"This snowfall is due to a developing low pressure system which will track south of the lower Great Lakes on Monday," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"There remains some uncertainty regarding the track of the low, and the expected snowfall amounts."

Mississauga, Brampton, Markham, Vaughan, Milton, Caledon Richmond Hill, Pickering, Oshawa are also under a weather advisory.

Burlington and Oakville are under a snowfall warning. They could see up to 25 cm of snow.

The weather agency issued a winter storm warning late Sunday evening for St. Catharines, northern Niagara region, and Hamilton, which could see up to 30 cm of snow.

The weather agency said the snow will begin early Monday morning and will continue through the evening. It is expected to end around midnight.

Due to accumulating snow, Environment Canada said Monday's commute will be impacted, especially in the afternoon.

Vince Sferrazza of the City of Toronto said they will have a full crew servicing roads and sidewalks on Monday.

“We are prepared,” Sferrazza said.

He is advising motorists to plan ahead and to consider taking the TTC.

Toronto Pearson International Airport is asking the public to check their flight status before leaving for the airport.

The temperature will only reach a high of -2 C on Monday but will feel closer to -11 with the wind chill.