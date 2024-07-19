

The Canadian Press





The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is recalling a WeCook ready-to-eat meatball dish due to possible Listeria contamination.

The agency says the recall applies to WeCook brand Swiss cheese meatballs with creamy mustard sauce, with a best before date of July 20 and the UPC number 6 28123 55000 6.

The affected meals were sold in Ontario, Quebec and online.

The CFIA says the recall was triggered by test results, but there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this prepared meal.

The agency says the recalled product should be thrown out or returned, and anyone who thinks they may have fallen ill from eating it should contact their health-care provider.

The recall notice says food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but it can still make people sick, especially pregnant women, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.