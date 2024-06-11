The westbound lanes of the Gardiner Expressway have been shut down at York Street after two dump trucks collided, with one of them catching fire.

Toronto police said the crash happened around 2:17 p.m. near Spadina Avenue.

The driver of the truck that caught fire is in medical distress, police said. The extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

In addition to the closure of the westbound lanes, the Jarvis and York ramps are also closed because of the collision.

It is not yet clear how long the closures will last.

More details to come…