

Nicole Thompson, The Canadian Press





LONDON, Ont. - A southwestern Ontario university investigating allegations of sexual misconduct will require all students living in residence to take training on sexual assault and consent.

Western University introduced the measure Thursday as part of a new “action plan” to address concerns around sexual violence and student safety.

The London, Ont., school says it plans to make the training mandatory for all students, but that it's starting with those who live on campus, with the first sessions happening Monday.

The plan will also see the university hire 100 new “safety ambassadors” -- a mix of upper-year undergraduates and graduate students who will work overnight in residences.

Western says it will also create a task force that will take “a comprehensive look” at student safety.

Western and London police have said four women have come forward with formal complaints about being sexually assaulted on campus in recent days.

Police are also investigating allegations made on social media of mass drugging and sexual assaults at the Medway-Sydenham Hall residence on campus during orientation week. The force has said no one has come forward with a formal complaint on those allegations.

Western has said it takes the recent allegations seriously, and that it is offering a wide variety of supports to students.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2021.