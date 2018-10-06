What is open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday
Web staff, CP24.com
Published Saturday, October 6, 2018 7:33AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, October 6, 2018 9:39AM EDT
If you are planning a Thanksgiving feast for the holiday monday, you might want to stock up on the stuffing and cranberry sauce in advance.
Here is a list of what will be open and closed:
What’s closed:
- Banks
- Government offices
- Post offices
- Most grocery stores
- LCBO and Beer Store locations
What’s open:
- Malls: Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Vaughan Mills (10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Square One (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.), Pacific Mall (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Tourist attractions, including the Art Gallery of Ontario, the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the CN Tower
- A few downtown grocery stores, including the Maple Leaf Gardens Loblaws (7 a.m. to 6 p.m.)
- Movie theatres
- Many restaurants
Transit:
- The TTC will be operating on holiday service on Thanksgiving Monday
- GO Transit will be running on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Monday