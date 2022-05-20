Get your fireworks ready: Ontario is set to celebrate Victoria Day this weekend.

This year, the holiday itself falls on May 23.

Here’s what’s open and closed across the city on that day:

TRANSIT

Open

The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule, but will start earlier, at approximately 6 a.m. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays, will not operate on the holiday

GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule during the holiday. Riders are encouraged to check the GO Transit website for specific service adjustments

ATTRACTIONS

Open

Fireworks at Ashbridges Bay

The CN Tower

Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada

The Hockey Hall of Fame

Canada’s Wonderland

The Art Gallery of Ontario

The Ontario Science Centre

The Aga Khan Museum

The Toronto Zoo

Casa Loma

RETAIL

Open

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Pacific Mall

Square One

CF Markville

Vaughan Mills

LCBO AND BEER STORE HOURS FOR VICTORIA DAY

Open

Most Beer Stores will be closed Monday, but a select few will remain open for the Holiday Monday and can be found here

Closed

All LCBO locations will be closed on Victoria Day

GENERAL

Closed