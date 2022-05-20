Get your fireworks ready: Ontario is set to celebrate Victoria Day this weekend.

This year, the holiday itself falls on May 23.

Here’s what’s open and closed across the city on that day:

TRANSIT

Open

  • The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule, but will start earlier, at approximately 6 a.m. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays, will not operate on the holiday
  • GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule during the holiday. Riders are encouraged to check the GO Transit website for specific service adjustments

ATTRACTIONS

Open

  • Fireworks at Ashbridges Bay
  • The CN Tower
  • Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada
  • The Hockey Hall of Fame
  • Canada’s Wonderland
  • The Art Gallery of Ontario
  • The Ontario Science Centre
  • The Aga Khan Museum
  • The Toronto Zoo
  • Casa Loma

RETAIL

Open

  • CF Toronto Eaton Centre
  • Pacific Mall
  • Square One
  • CF Markville
  • Vaughan Mills

LCBO AND BEER STORE HOURS FOR VICTORIA DAY

Open

  • Most Beer Stores will be closed Monday, but a select few will remain open for the Holiday Monday and can be found here

Closed

  • All LCBO locations will be closed on Victoria Day

GENERAL

Closed

  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Most banks
  • Most grocery stores
  • Mail services 