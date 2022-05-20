What is open, what is closed and how can you watch the fireworks this Victoria Day weekend
Get your fireworks ready: Ontario is set to celebrate Victoria Day this weekend.
This year, the holiday itself falls on May 23.
Here’s what’s open and closed across the city on that day:
TRANSIT
Open
- The TTC will run on a Sunday service schedule, but will start earlier, at approximately 6 a.m. Any routes that do not normally operate on Sundays, will not operate on the holiday
- GO Transit will operate on a Saturday schedule during the holiday. Riders are encouraged to check the GO Transit website for specific service adjustments
ATTRACTIONS
Open
- Fireworks at Ashbridges Bay
- The CN Tower
- Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada
- The Hockey Hall of Fame
- Canada’s Wonderland
- The Art Gallery of Ontario
- The Ontario Science Centre
- The Aga Khan Museum
- The Toronto Zoo
- Casa Loma
RETAIL
Open
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre
- Pacific Mall
- Square One
- CF Markville
- Vaughan Mills
LCBO AND BEER STORE HOURS FOR VICTORIA DAY
Open
- Most Beer Stores will be closed Monday, but a select few will remain open for the Holiday Monday and can be found here
Closed
- All LCBO locations will be closed on Victoria Day
GENERAL
Closed
- Government offices
- Libraries
- Most banks
- Most grocery stores
- Mail services