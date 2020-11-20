What's allowed and what's not in Ontario's lockdown zone
A masked pedestrian walks by on the sidewalk as diners sit in an enclosed tent at a restaurant in Toronto on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Published Friday, November 20, 2020 4:08PM EST
The Ontario government announced that Peel and Toronto are moving into the grey or lockdown zone of the province's framework for COVID-19 restrictions.
Here's a list of what's allowed and what's prohibited:
Organized Public Events, Social Gatherings, and Religious Services, Rites and Ceremonies
- No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household.
- Limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings, physical distancing can be maintained: 10 people outdoors
- Virtual and drive-in gatherings and events permitted.
- Weddings, funerals and other religious services, rites or ceremonies where physical distancing can be maintained: 10 people indoors;10 people outdoors
- Virtual and drive-in services, rites or ceremonies permitted
The province also amended indoor social gathering limits in the red zone from 10 people to 5.
Schools, Childcare, and Post-Secondary Institutions
- Schools, child care centres remain open
- Post-secondary institutions open for virtual instruction, with exemptions where in-person instruction is required (e.g. clinical training, trades)
Restaurants, Bars and Food or Drink Establishments
- Indoor and outdoor service prohibited
- Take out, drive through, and delivery permitted, including sale of alcohol
Sports and Recreational Fitness
- Closure of all indoor facilities, including indoor courts, pools, and rinks
- Community centres and multi-purpose facilities (e.g., YMCA) allowed to be open for permitted activities such as child care services
- Indoor individual and team sports (including training) not permitted with exemptions for high performance, including parasport athletes, and professional leagues (e.g., NHL, CFL, MLS, NBA)
- Outdoor sports, classes, and use of amenities, limited to 10 people
- Other measures from previous level
Meeting and Event Spaces
Closed with limited exceptions for:
- Court services
- Government services
- Mental health and addictions support services (e.g., Alcoholics Anonymous) permitted to a maximum of 10 people
Retail/Garden Centres/Outdoor Markets
- retail permitted to be open for curbside pick-up or delivery only (in-person retail shopping not permitted) with some exceptions:
- Supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, discount and department store-type retailers, beer and wine and liquor stores, pharmacies and safety supply stores permitted to be open for in-person shopping
- 50% capacity limits in retail outlets permitted to open for in-person shopping
- Motor vehicle sales permitted to be open for in-person shopping by appointment only and other safety restrictions
- Garden centres, plant nurseries: indoor by appointment. Permitted if public remains outdoors or by curbside pick-up or delivery
- Outdoor markets permitted
- Retail outlets in malls permitted to be open for curbside pick-up or delivery only (in-person retail shopping not permitted); full access to businesses and organizations permitted to be open (e.g., pharmacy, dentist); food court open for take-away
- Requirement to maintain 2m while standing in line
Personal Care Services
- Closed
Casinos, Bingo Halls and Gaming Establishments
- Closed
Cinemas
- Closed, except for:
- Drive-in cinemas
- Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event remains permitted
- Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier
Performing Arts Facilities
- same as previous level:
- Closed to spectators
- Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event remains permitted
- Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier
Amusement Parks, water parks
- closed
Bathhouses and sex clubs
- closed
Boarding kennels and stables
- Permitted to open for animal’s owner to visit the animal, assist in the care or feeding of the animal or, as applicable, ride the animal
Campgrounds
- Existing bookings as of November 22, 2020 honouredregardless of when the camping occurs.
- No new bookings after November 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who are in need of housing
- Washrooms/showers permitted to be open
Cannabis
- permitted by curbside pickup
Driving instruction
- in-person driving instruction not permitted, virtual permitted
Film and television production:
- permitted with restrtictions in red control; post-production permitted
Household services including domestic services such as housekeepers, cooks, maids, butlers, personal affairs management, nanny services, babysitters, other domestic personnel and cleaning and maintenance services such as house cleaning, indoor/outdoor painting, cleaning, pool cleaning, general repairs.
- permitted
Horse racing
- training only, no races, no spectators
Hotels, motels
- Permitted to operate except for any pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities that may be part of the operations of these businesses
Libraries
- Open for contactless curbside, delivery, and pick-up
- Patrons permitted to enter libraries for contactless drop-off and pick-up, and to access computers, photocopiers, or similar services.
- May open for permitted services (e.g., child care services, AA meetings)
- No classes
Marinas and boating clubs
- Permitted to operate for fuel supply, watercraft repair and servicing, watercraft docking, and watercraft launching services for essential purposes
- Clubhouses, restaurants, pools, meeting rooms, fitness centres or other recreational facilities on the premises closed to the public, with limited exceptions
Golf courses and driving ranges
- Outdoors permitted
- indoors closed
- Indoor shooting ranges closed
Motorsports
- closed
Museum, galleries, science centres
- closed
Nightclubs and strip clubs
- Only permitted to open if they operate as a restaurant, bar, or other food and drink establishment (take-out, drive-through and delivery service only)
Personal services including personal shoppers, party and wedding planners, personal organizer services, personal physical fitness or sports trainers and house sitters
- in-person personal services not permitted
Photography studios, and services
- closed
Real estate agencies
- Permitted to operate; open houses permitted by appointment only
Short-term rentals
- Existing bookings as of November 22, 2020 honouredregardless of when the rental occurs.
- No new bookings after November 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who are in need of housing.
Tour and guide services
- closed
Veterinary services
- permitted
Zoos and aquariums
- Closed to the public.
- Permitted to operate for the care of animals