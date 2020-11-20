The Ontario government announced that Peel and Toronto are moving into the grey or lockdown zone of the province's framework for COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's a list of what's allowed and what's prohibited:

Organized Public Events, Social Gatherings, and Religious Services, Rites and Ceremonies

No indoor organized public events and social gatherings, except with members of the same household.

Limit for outdoor organized public events and social gatherings, physical distancing can be maintained: 10 people outdoors

Virtual and drive-in gatherings and events permitted.

Weddings, funerals and other religious services, rites or ceremonies where physical distancing can be maintained: 10 people indoors;10 people outdoors

Virtual and drive-in services, rites or ceremonies permitted

The province also amended indoor social gathering limits in the red zone from 10 people to 5.

Schools, Childcare, and Post-Secondary Institutions

Schools, child care centres remain open

Post-secondary institutions open for virtual instruction, with exemptions where in-person instruction is required (e.g. clinical training, trades)

Restaurants, Bars and Food or Drink Establishments

Indoor and outdoor service prohibited

Take out, drive through, and delivery permitted, including sale of alcohol

Sports and Recreational Fitness

Closure of all indoor facilities, including indoor courts, pools, and rinks

Community centres and multi-purpose facilities (e.g., YMCA) allowed to be open for permitted activities such as child care services

Indoor individual and team sports (including training) not permitted with exemptions for high performance, including parasport athletes, and professional leagues (e.g., NHL, CFL, MLS, NBA)

Outdoor sports, classes, and use of amenities, limited to 10 people

Other measures from previous level

Meeting and Event Spaces

Closed with limited exceptions for:

Court services

Government services

Mental health and addictions support services (e.g., Alcoholics Anonymous) permitted to a maximum of 10 people

Retail/Garden Centres/Outdoor Markets

- retail permitted to be open for curbside pick-up or delivery only (in-person retail shopping not permitted) with some exceptions:

Supermarkets, grocery stores, convenience stores, hardware stores, discount and department store-type retailers, beer and wine and liquor stores, pharmacies and safety supply stores permitted to be open for in-person shopping

50% capacity limits in retail outlets permitted to open for in-person shopping

- Motor vehicle sales permitted to be open for in-person shopping by appointment only and other safety restrictions

- Garden centres, plant nurseries: indoor by appointment. Permitted if public remains outdoors or by curbside pick-up or delivery

- Outdoor markets permitted

- Retail outlets in malls permitted to be open for curbside pick-up or delivery only (in-person retail shopping not permitted); full access to businesses and organizations permitted to be open (e.g., pharmacy, dentist); food court open for take-away

- Requirement to maintain 2m while standing in line

Personal Care Services

Closed

Casinos, Bingo Halls and Gaming Establishments

Closed

Cinemas

- Closed, except for:

Drive-in cinemas

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event remains permitted

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

Performing Arts Facilities

- same as previous level:

Closed to spectators

Rehearsal or performing a recorded or broadcasted event remains permitted

Singers and players of brass or wind instruments must be separated from any other performers by plexiglass or other impermeable barrier

Amusement Parks, water parks

closed

Bathhouses and sex clubs

closed

Boarding kennels and stables

Permitted to open for animal’s owner to visit the animal, assist in the care or feeding of the animal or, as applicable, ride the animal

Campgrounds

Existing bookings as of November 22, 2020 honouredregardless of when the camping occurs.

No new bookings after November 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who are in need of housing

Washrooms/showers permitted to be open

Cannabis

permitted by curbside pickup

Driving instruction

in-person driving instruction not permitted, virtual permitted

Film and television production:

permitted with restrtictions in red control; post-production permitted

Household services including domestic services such as housekeepers, cooks, maids, butlers, personal affairs management, nanny services, babysitters, other domestic personnel and cleaning and maintenance services such as house cleaning, indoor/outdoor painting, cleaning, pool cleaning, general repairs.

permitted

Horse racing

training only, no races, no spectators

Hotels, motels

Permitted to operate except for any pools, fitness centres, meeting rooms and other recreational facilities that may be part of the operations of these businesses

Libraries

Open for contactless curbside, delivery, and pick-up

Patrons permitted to enter libraries for contactless drop-off and pick-up, and to access computers, photocopiers, or similar services.

May open for permitted services (e.g., child care services, AA meetings)

No classes

Marinas and boating clubs

Permitted to operate for fuel supply, watercraft repair and servicing, watercraft docking, and watercraft launching services for essential purposes

Clubhouses, restaurants, pools, meeting rooms, fitness centres or other recreational facilities on the premises closed to the public, with limited exceptions

Golf courses and driving ranges

Outdoors permitted

indoors closed

Indoor shooting ranges closed

Motorsports

closed

Museum, galleries, science centres

closed

Nightclubs and strip clubs

Only permitted to open if they operate as a restaurant, bar, or other food and drink establishment (take-out, drive-through and delivery service only)

Personal services including personal shoppers, party and wedding planners, personal organizer services, personal physical fitness or sports trainers and house sitters

in-person personal services not permitted

Photography studios, and services

closed

Real estate agencies

Permitted to operate; open houses permitted by appointment only

Short-term rentals

Existing bookings as of November 22, 2020 honouredregardless of when the rental occurs.

No new bookings after November 22, 2020 permitted, except for individuals who are in need of housing.

Tour and guide services

closed

Veterinary services

permitted

Zoos and aquariums