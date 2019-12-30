

Web Staff , CP24.com





Here is a look at what is on in the GTA this New Year’s Eve and what will be open and closed on New Year’s Day 2020.

New Year’s Eve events:

Nathan Phillips Square:

The annual celebration downtown will feature live music, a skating party, and fireworks. The all-ages event runs from 9 p.m. to midnight.

ROM:

Starting at 9 p.m., the Royal Ontario Museum will host its New Year’s Eve party. Attendees will have special access to the exhibition ‘Bloodsuckers: Legends to Leeches’ and can take in live bands, DJs, and a midnight countdown.

Celebration Square:

The City of Mississauga is hosting a party in Celebration Square from 8 p.m. to midnight. Highlights of the event include food trucks, live musical performances, and fireworks.

Garden Square:

Brampton is hosting its New Year’s Eve Party at Garden Square. The event, which begins at 6:30 p.m., will feature a musical performance by JUNO-award winning artist Magic!

What’s open on New Year’s Day:

• Tourist attractions, including the AGO, Casa Loma, the CN Tower, the ROM, and the Toronto Zoo

• Some malls, including CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Square One, and Vaughan Mills

• Many restaurants

• Movie theatres

What’s closed on New Year’s Day:

• Banks

• Government offices

• Most grocery stores

• LCBO and Beer Store locations

• GO Transit is operating on holiday schedule

• TTC is running on a Sunday schedule