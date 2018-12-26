It’s a mild day in the city for bargain hunters out for a Boxing Day deal or anyone else who feels like getting out and enjoying the holiday. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Boxing Day, 2018.

Open

  • Most major malls and stores, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills
  • The TTC is running on a holiday schedule and GO Transit is on a Saturday schedule
  • Outdoor skating rinks (though they may be unsupervised)
  • Many grocery stores
  • Movie theatres
  • Many restaurants
  • Major tourists attractions, such as the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Royal Ontario Museum, Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley’s Aquarium and other spots.

Closed

  • All LCBO and Beer Store locations
  • All government offices and postal service
  • Banks
  • City-run indoor skating rinks
  • Toronto libraries