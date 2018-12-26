What's open and closed around the GTA on Boxing Day 2018
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 26, 2018 7:13AM EST
It’s a mild day in the city for bargain hunters out for a Boxing Day deal or anyone else who feels like getting out and enjoying the holiday. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Boxing Day, 2018.
Open
- Most major malls and stores, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills
- The TTC is running on a holiday schedule and GO Transit is on a Saturday schedule
- Outdoor skating rinks (though they may be unsupervised)
- Many grocery stores
- Movie theatres
- Many restaurants
- Major tourists attractions, such as the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Royal Ontario Museum, Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley’s Aquarium and other spots.
Closed
- All LCBO and Beer Store locations
- All government offices and postal service
- Banks
- City-run indoor skating rinks
- Toronto libraries