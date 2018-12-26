

It’s a mild day in the city for bargain hunters out for a Boxing Day deal or anyone else who feels like getting out and enjoying the holiday. Here’s a list of what’s open and closed around the GTA this Boxing Day, 2018.

Open

Most major malls and stores, including Toronto Eaton Centre, Yorkdale Shopping Centre and Vaughan Mills

The TTC is running on a holiday schedule and GO Transit is on a Saturday schedule

Outdoor skating rinks (though they may be unsupervised)

Many grocery stores

Movie theatres

Many restaurants

Major tourists attractions, such as the CN Tower, Toronto Zoo, Royal Ontario Museum, Art Gallery of Ontario, Ripley’s Aquarium and other spots.

Closed