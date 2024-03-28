What’s open and closed for the Easter long weekend in Toronto
Published Thursday, March 28, 2024 12:26PM EDT
Easter Weekend includes Good Friday and Easter Monday, meaning some businesses will be closed.
Good Friday is a public holiday in Ontario which falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday. Easter Monday, the day following Easter, is not a public holiday in the province but is a federal holiday.
Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in Toronto this Easter weekend.
What’s closed on Good Friday?
- Most major grocery stores
- Some banks
- The LCBO
- The Beer Store
- Library services
- Government offices
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery services
- All community recreation facilities
- Cultural centres and art galleries
- The St. Lawrence Market
- The AGO, due to the ongoing labour strike.
What’s open on Good Friday?
- Loblaws on Carlton Street from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations
- Most major attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Royal Ontario Museum.
- The High Park Animal Display
- Select Shoppers Drug Stores and Rexall locations
- Some shopping centres
- GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
- The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule
Most stores, offices and facilities will be open on Saturday, March 30.
What’s closed on Easter Sunday?
- Most grocery stores
- The Beer Store
- The LCBO
- Library services
- The St. Lawrence Market
- Most shopping malls
What’s open on Easter Sunday?
- Loblaws on Carlton Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Rabba Fine Foods locations
- The CF Eaton Centre
- The High Park Animal Display
- Conservatories
- Toronto history museums
- Regularly scheduled drop-in programs and community centre activities
- Most attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Ontario Science Centre
What’s open on Easter Monday?
- The LCBO, under reduced hours at select locations
- Most tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Ontario Science Centre
- Most cultural attractions
- The St. Lawrence Market
What’s closed on Easter Monday?
- Government offices
- Public schools
- Library services
- Canada Post mail collection and delivery services