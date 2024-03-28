Easter Weekend includes Good Friday and Easter Monday, meaning some businesses will be closed.

Good Friday is a public holiday in Ontario which falls on the Friday before Easter Sunday. Easter Monday, the day following Easter, is not a public holiday in the province but is a federal holiday.

Here’s what’s open and what’s closed in Toronto this Easter weekend.

What’s closed on Good Friday?

  • Most major grocery stores
  • Some banks
  • The LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Library services
  • Government offices
  • Canada Post mail collection and delivery services
  • All community recreation facilities
  • Cultural centres and art galleries
  • The St. Lawrence Market
  • The AGO, due to the ongoing labour strike.

What’s open on Good Friday?

  • Loblaws on Carlton Street from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations
  • Most major attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Royal Ontario Museum.
  • The High Park Animal Display
  • Select Shoppers Drug Stores and Rexall locations
  • Some shopping centres
  • GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule

Most stores, offices and facilities will be open on Saturday, March 30.

What’s closed on Easter Sunday?

  • Most grocery stores
  • The Beer Store
  • The LCBO
  • Library services
  • The St. Lawrence Market
  • Most shopping malls

What’s open on Easter Sunday?

  • Loblaws on Carlton Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Rabba Fine Foods locations
  • The CF Eaton Centre
  • The High Park Animal Display
  • Conservatories
  • Toronto history museums
  • Regularly scheduled drop-in programs and community centre activities
  • Most attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Ontario Science Centre

What’s open on Easter Monday?

  • The LCBO, under reduced hours at select locations
  • Most tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada and the Ontario Science Centre
  • Most cultural attractions
  • The St. Lawrence Market

What’s closed on Easter Monday?

  • Government offices
  • Public schools
  • Library services
  • Canada Post mail collection and delivery services