Here’s a list of what open, closed and happening around the GTA this Family Day Monday February 18, 2019.

Open

  • Mail delivery and collection
  • Some shopping centres and restaurants
  • Movie theatres
  • Most major tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Toronto Zoo, the AGO, the Rom and others.
  • The TTC will be operating on a holiday service schedule
  • GO Transit will be operating on a Saturday schedule

Closed

  • Provincial and municipal government offices
  • Banks
  • All LCBO and Beer Store locations
  • Some malls, retail stores and restaurants
  • Toronto Public Library branches

Activities

  • The city will host a skating party sponsored by Tim Horton’s at Nathan Phillips Square from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • City-run outdoor skating rinks will be open, weather permitting. Many indoor rinks will also be open.
  • Earl Bales and Centennial Ski and Snowboard Centres are open on Family Day, weather permitting.
  • Leisure swimming will be available at many city-run indoor pools
  • A number of other city-run activities are taking place
  • Family Fun Fest at Downsview Park