

Web Staff, CP24.com





Here’s a list of what open, closed and happening around the GTA this Family Day Monday February 18, 2019.

Open

Mail delivery and collection

Some shopping centres and restaurants

Movie theatres

Most major tourist attractions, including the CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, Toronto Zoo, the AGO, the Rom and others.

The TTC will be operating on a holiday service schedule

GO Transit will be operating on a Saturday schedule

Closed

Provincial and municipal government offices

Banks

All LCBO and Beer Store locations

Some malls, retail stores and restaurants

Toronto Public Library branches

Activities