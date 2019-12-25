What’s open and closed on Boxing Day 2019
What's open and closed on the August long weekend. (File Image)
Web Staff, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, December 25, 2019 6:52PM EST
Boxing Day is known as a shopping holiday in Canada, so it’s a good bet that most retail stores will be open and touting deep discounts to attract shoppers.
However Boxing Day is still a statutory holiday, which means that many things will remain closed.
Here’s a list of some of the things that are open and closed around the GTA this Boxing Day, Thursday December 26, 2019.
Open
- Most malls, big-box stores and retail outlets will be open
- Most major tourist attractions in Toronto will be open, including the CN Tower, the ROM, the AGO and the Toronto Zoo.
- Movie theatres
- Many restaurants and coffee shops
- Select LCBO stores and The Beer Store locations will be open.
- Most grocery stores will be open with modified hours.
- All TTC subway, streetcar and bus routes will operate on a holiday schedule. Subway service will begin at 6 a.m.
- GO Transit service will operate on a Saturday schedule.
- Most of the city’s outdoor skating rinks, including Nathan Phillips Square, will be open throughout the holidays.
Closed
- Banks and government offices
- Postal service
- Toronto public libraraies
- Most liquor stores, except select locations