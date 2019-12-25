

Web Staff, CP24.com





Boxing Day is known as a shopping holiday in Canada, so it’s a good bet that most retail stores will be open and touting deep discounts to attract shoppers.

However Boxing Day is still a statutory holiday, which means that many things will remain closed.

Here’s a list of some of the things that are open and closed around the GTA this Boxing Day, Thursday December 26, 2019.

Open

Most malls, big-box stores and retail outlets will be open

Most major tourist attractions in Toronto will be open, including the CN Tower, the ROM, the AGO and the Toronto Zoo.

Movie theatres

Many restaurants and coffee shops

Select LCBO stores and The Beer Store locations will be open.

Most grocery stores will be open with modified hours.

All TTC subway, streetcar and bus routes will operate on a holiday schedule. Subway service will begin at 6 a.m.

GO Transit service will operate on a Saturday schedule.

Most of the city’s outdoor skating rinks, including Nathan Phillips Square, will be open throughout the holidays.

Closed