Boxing Day is known as a shopping holiday in Canada, so it’s a good bet that most retail stores will be open and touting deep discounts to attract shoppers.

However Boxing Day is still a statutory holiday, which means that many things will remain closed.

Here’s a list of some of the things that are open and closed around the GTA this Boxing Day, Thursday December 26, 2019.

Open

  • Most malls, big-box stores and retail outlets will be open
  • Most major tourist attractions in Toronto will be open, including the CN Tower, the ROM, the AGO and the Toronto Zoo.
  • Movie theatres
  • Many restaurants and coffee shops
  • Select LCBO stores and The Beer Store locations will be open.
  • Most grocery stores will be open with modified hours.
  • All TTC subway, streetcar and bus routes will operate on a holiday schedule. Subway service will begin at 6 a.m.
  • GO Transit service will operate on a Saturday schedule.
  • Most of the city’s outdoor skating rinks, including Nathan Phillips Square, will be open throughout the holidays.

Closed

  • Banks and government offices
  • Postal service
  • Toronto public libraraies
  • Most liquor stores, except select locations