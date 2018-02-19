

Web Staff , CP24.com





Here is a look at what’s open and closed on Family Day 2018:

Closed:

Most malls and grocery stores

Public library branches

Banks

LCBO and Beer Store locations

Open:

Major tourist attractions, including the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the Art Gallery of Ontario.

Some malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Select grocery stores, including the Loblaws location at 60 Carlton Street (opens at 10 a.m.)

Skating rinks

Swimming pools

Transit: