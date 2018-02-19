Here is a look at what’s open and closed on Family Day 2018:

Closed:

  • Most malls and grocery stores
  • Public library branches
  • Banks
  • LCBO and Beer Store locations

Open:

  • Major tourist attractions, including the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the Art Gallery of Ontario.
  • Some malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
  • Select grocery stores, including the Loblaws location at 60 Carlton Street (opens at 10 a.m.)
  • Skating rinks
  • Swimming pools

Transit:

  • TTC is running on a holiday schedule
  • GO is operating on a Saturday schedule
  • Police will not be enforcing some on-street parking bylaws today, including pay-and-display metered areas, rush-hour routes, and posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations.