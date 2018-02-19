What's open and closed on Family Day 2018
Published Monday, February 19, 2018 5:54AM EST
Here is a look at what’s open and closed on Family Day 2018:
Closed:
- Most malls and grocery stores
- Public library branches
- Banks
- LCBO and Beer Store locations
Open:
- Major tourist attractions, including the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the Art Gallery of Ontario.
- Some malls, including the Eaton Centre (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)
- Select grocery stores, including the Loblaws location at 60 Carlton Street (opens at 10 a.m.)
- Skating rinks
- Swimming pools
Transit:
- TTC is running on a holiday schedule
- GO is operating on a Saturday schedule
- Police will not be enforcing some on-street parking bylaws today, including pay-and-display metered areas, rush-hour routes, and posted signs indicating Monday-to-Friday regulations.