As the holiday season comes to a close, it's almost time for many to return to work or school.

If you are looking for things to do for your last hurrah before getting back to the grind, here’s what is open and closed on New Year’s Day.

GROCERIES AND PHARMACIES

Unlike on Christmas Day, some grocery stores and pharmacies will be open on Jan. 1. Operations can vary depending on location, so it is best to call ahead or check the hours of your store online.

LCBOs, Beer Stores, St Lawrence Market, and Costco stores are closed.

SHOPPING CENTRES

Open: CF Markville, Toronto Eaton Centre, Vaughan Mills, Toronto Premium Outlets, Square One, Pacific Mall, Bramalea City Centre

Closed: Fairview, Sherway Gardens, Shops at Don Mills, Yorkdale Shopping Centre (except some mall restaurants), Dufferin Mall, Scarborough Town Centre, and Bayview Village

ATTRACTIONS/THEATRES

The Toronto Zoo, CN Tower, Ripley’s Aquarium, AGO, Royal Ontario Museum, Aga Khan Museum, Casa Loma, Canada’s Wonderland Winterfest, and the Ontario Science Centre will be open on Jan. 1.

All Cineplex movie theatres will also be operating.

Meanwhile, the Hockey Hall of Fame will be closed.

WHAT ELSE IS CLOSED

Banks and Canada Post offices

Toronto Public Library branches

PUBLIC TRANSIT

The TTC will run on a Sunday schedule on New Year’s Day, with the subway service starting around 8 a.m. and running every four to five minutes.

GO Transit routes will operate on a Saturday schedule.

WEATHER

The forecast for the first day of the new year is sunny skies with a high of -1 C.