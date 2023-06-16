It’s going to be a busy weekend in Toronto.

From festivals to City summer programming to TTC closures, it might be a little harder to get around the city than usual. Here’s some ideas of what to do – and what to plan for – this weekend.

What to do in Toronto this weekend

There’s no shortage of things to do this weekend. Whether you’re into food, live music or performing arts, there’s something for everyone in and around the downtown core.

Some pools reopen June 17

Ten City of Toronto pools will open for the summer on Saturday, running a partial schedule of 4-8 p.m. on weekdays and noon to 8 p.m. on weekends. The city has published a full list of which pools will be open.

Weather

It’s forecasted to be a picture perfect summer weekend, with clear sunny skies and a high of 24 and 23 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

Road closures and TTC disruptions