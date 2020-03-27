A Wheel-Trans operator has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the third TTC employee to test positive for the virus.

The transit agency said in a statement Friday that the operator was last at work on March 12 and began showing symptoms on March 17. The TTC said he has a travel history.

“This means he did not work in the 48 hours prior to showing symptoms,” the TTC said. “He is currently resting at home, and we wish him a full and speedy recovery.”

Following consultation with Toronto Public Health, it was determined that there is no increased risk of exposure to other employees or customers.

On Tuesday, the TTC said a subway operator, who is part of the Wilson Division and worked part of a shift on Line 1, contracted the virus. Last week, a TTC mechanic at Hillcrest yard tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the isolation of 170 employees.

The transit advocacy group TTCriders and several other organizations signed an open letter Thursday to Mayor John Tory urging officials to make the TTC fare-free during the pandemic while maintaining sufficient service to allow for physical distancing.

However, Tory said cities that are offering free transit have also cut back on service.

The transit agency implemented enhanced measures earlier this week to protect its staff and drivers.

Passengers are now required to board buses from the back doors if the accessibility ramp is not needed. The TTC also announced that it would no longer accept payments by cash, tickets or tokens on their buses (excluding Wheel-Trans).

Earlier in the day, Metrolinx confirmed that a GO train operator has tested positive for the virus. The agency said the operator was last at work on March 18 through March 20 at 4 p.m. and went into self-quarantine as of March 21 when symptoms presented.

“The CTO (commuter train operator) worked on the Kitchener and Lakeshore corridors and had a usual layover at the Shirley facility in Kitchener. Bombardier has been in touch with any employees with prolonged direct exposure with the CTO, and they are all at home self-isolating as well and closely monitoring their health,” the agency said in a statement.

Metrolinx also said the trains and any areas where the operator worked received an additional deep cleaning.