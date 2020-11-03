Ontario has adjusted the thresholds of its previously implemented COVID-19 colour-coded framework.

The tiered system, which was originally announced on Nov. 3, outlines clear criteria for when to impose lockdowns and closures.

Following criticism and soaring case counts, the province announced new thresholds for the tiers 10 days later, altering where some regions fall.

The five categories include prevent, protect, restrict, control or lockdown.

Here's the breakdown of where each health unit has been placed:

Prevent (Green)

Algoma Public Health

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Lambton Public Health

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District

Northwestern Health Unit

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Protect (Yellow)

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Huron Perth Public Health

Middlesex-London Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Southwestern Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit

Restrict (Orange)

Brant County Health Unit

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Niagara Region Public Health

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Durham Region Health Department

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Control (Red)

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health

City of Hamilton Public Health Services

Halton Region Public Health

York Region Public Health

Lockdown