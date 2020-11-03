Where does your region fall in Ontario's new colour-coded system for COVID-19 restrictions
A person leaves a Toronto Public Library where masks cover the faces of statues during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Friday, October 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Published Tuesday, November 3, 2020 2:36PM EST
Ontario has announced major changes to how to will impose COVID-19 shutdowns, introducing a new tiered system that outlines clear criteria for when to impose lockdowns and closures.
The five categories include prevent, protect, restrict, control or lockdown.
Each stage comes with a set of criteria, giving local health units and business owners some level of predictability when it comes to pandemic related restrictions.
The government has released a proposed list of where regions will be placed when the new system is implemented.
The changes will into effect on Nov. 7 for the COVID-19 hot spots, except for Toronto, which has been delayed until Nov. 14.
This list is shows where the regions are placed, using data from the week of Oct. 26. The finalized list will be released on Friday.
Prevent (Green)
- Algoma Public Health
- Chatham-Kent Public Health
- Grey Bruce Health Unit
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health
- Huron Perth Public Health
- Lambton Public Health
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit
- Middlesex-London Health Unit
- Niagara Region Public Health
- North Bay Parry Sound District
- Northwestern Health Unit
- Peterborough Public Health
- Porcupine Health Unit
- Public Health Sudbury & Districts
- Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
- Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit
- Southwestern Public Health
- Thunder Bay and District Health Unit
- Timiskaming Health Unit
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
Protect (Yellow)
- Brant County Health Unit
- City of Hamilton Public Health Services
- Durham Region Health Department
- Halton Region Public Health
Restrict (Orange)
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit
- Ottawa Public Health
- Peel Public Health
- Toronto Public Health (Delayed until Nov. 14)
- York Region Public Health
Control (Red)
No regions are proposed for the control level.
Lockdown
No regions are proposed for the lockdown level.