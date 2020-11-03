Ontario has announced major changes to how to will impose COVID-19 shutdowns, introducing a new tiered system that outlines clear criteria for when to impose lockdowns and closures.

The five categories include prevent, protect, restrict, control or lockdown.

Each stage comes with a set of criteria, giving local health units and business owners some level of predictability when it comes to pandemic related restrictions.

The government has released a proposed list of where regions will be placed when the new system is implemented.

The changes will into effect on Nov. 7 for the COVID-19 hot spots, except for Toronto, which has been delayed until Nov. 14.

This list is shows where the regions are placed, using data from the week of Oct. 26. The finalized list will be released on Friday.

Prevent (Green)

Algoma Public Health

Chatham-Kent Public Health

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health

Huron Perth Public Health

Lambton Public Health

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

Niagara Region Public Health

North Bay Parry Sound District

Northwestern Health Unit

Peterborough Public Health

Porcupine Health Unit

Public Health Sudbury & Districts

Region of Waterloo Public Health and Emergency Services

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit

Southwestern Public Health

Thunder Bay and District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Protect (Yellow)

Brant County Health Unit

City of Hamilton Public Health Services

Durham Region Health Department

Halton Region Public Health

Restrict (Orange)

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Ottawa Public Health

Peel Public Health

Toronto Public Health (Delayed until Nov. 14)

York Region Public Health

Control (Red)

No regions are proposed for the control level.

Lockdown

No regions are proposed for the lockdown level.