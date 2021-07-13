Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Second doses are open to people who received their first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago, Moderna 28 days ago, and AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating on Tuesday, July 13, 2021:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Clinic open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Second doses of Pfizer open to those 12+ who live, work, or go to school in M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6L, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9R, M9V, M9W.

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard)

Clinic open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

First and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer are open to anyone 12+ in any M postal code.

Warden Hilltop (25 Mendelssohn Street)

Clinic open from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

First and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer are available to those 12+ who live, work, or go to school in any M postal code

St. Jane Frances Church (2747 Jane Street)

Clinic open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Second doses of Moderna or Pfizer are available to anyone 12+ who lives, works, or goes to school in the Sprint 2.0 postal codes

École Secondaire Catholique Père-Philippe-Lamarche (2850 Eglinton Avenue East)

Clinic open from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

First and second doses of Pfizer are available to anyone 12+ who live, work, or go to school in M1 postal codes.

Mass Vaccination Sites now accepting walk-ins for those 18+ (clinics open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. )

Metro Toronto Convention Centre (277 Front Street West)

Toronto Congress Centre (650 Dixon Road)

The Hangar (75 Carl Hall Road)

Cloverdale Mall (250 The East Mall)

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.