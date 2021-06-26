Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most first-dose clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating this weekend:

Warden Hilltop Community Centre (25 Mendelssohn Street):

· Offering 1st doses to anyone 12+ living or working in Toronto

· 2nd doses available to anyone living or working in select postal codes including M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1R, M1S, M2R, M3K, M3M, M3J, M3N, M3L, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9W, M9V, M9R

· Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Taylor Creek Public School (644 Warden Ave.):

· Offering 1st doses to anyone 12+ living or working in Toronto

· 2nd doses only for those living or working in M1L

· Open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pleasantview Community Centre (545 Van Horne Ave.):

· Offering 1st and 2nd doses of Pfizer for anyone living or working in M2R and M2J

· Book at nygh.on.ca/covid19vaccination

· Open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p..m

John Polanyi Collegiate Institute (640 Lawrence Avenue West):

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. for ages 12+

1st and 2nd doses of Pfizer and Moderna

1st dose- any postal code

2nd dose- going to school, living or working in: M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1R, M1S, M2R, M3K, M3M, M3J, M3N, M3L, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9W, M9V, M9R

For 2nd doses you must have received 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue):

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday

Pfizer for ages 12+

1st doses for people in any M postal code

2nd doses of Pfizer for those who live, work or attend school in hot spot postal codes: M2R, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W, M9R

For 2nd doses you must have received 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago, 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or 1st dose of AstraZeneca at least 8 weeks ago

You must bring ID

CW Jeffreys (340 Sentinel Road):

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1st and 2nd doses of Moderna (Pfizer for those under 18)

Moderna 1st Dose Eligibility – for those 18+ who live, work, or go to school in Toronto.

2nd Dose Eligibility – for those 18+ who live, work, or go to school in M1B, M1G, M1J, M1K, M1L, M1R, M1S, M2R, M3K, M3M, M3J, M3N, M3L, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9W, M9V, M9R AND received their 1st dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago OR received their 1st dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago OR received their 1st dose of Astrazeneca at least 8 weeks ago

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.