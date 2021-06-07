

Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Clinics are open to adults who live and work in select postal codes and many have widened their eligibility to include children between 12 and 17 years old.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue):

Offering first doses of Moderna to anyone living or working in select Toronto hotspot postal codes: M2R, M3H, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6A, M6B, M6E, M6L, M6M, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9P, M9V, M9W.

Also offering second doses to high risk healthcare workers who received their first dose at Humber River Hospital.

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Valley Park Middle School (130 Overlea Boulevard):

Offering 300 doses to anyone 12+ who lives or works in Toronto.

Open from 2 p.m. until supply runs out.

J.G. Workman Public School (487 Birchmount Road):

Offering 300 doses to anyone 12+ who lives or works in Toronto.

Open from 2 p.m. until supply runs out.

East Scarborough Storefront (4040 Lawrence Avenue East):

Offering first doses of Pfizer to anyone 12+ living or working Scarborough. Open from noon to 8 p.m.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.