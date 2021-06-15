Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

Warden Hilltop Community Centre (25 Mendelssohn Street):

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or until vaccine supply runs out (~2,000 doses available).

First and second doses availale for those 12 years of age and older who live in any “M” hot spots. Those who want a second dose must have received their first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago; or received their first dose of Moderna at least 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose; or received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose.

Don Bosco Catholic Secondary School (2 St Andrew's Boulevard):

First doses to individuals 12 years and older who live/work/attend school in any “M” postal code and second doses to individuals 12 years and older going to school, living or working in Delta hot spot postal codes.

Agincourt Collegiate Institute (2621 Midland Ave.):

Open from noon to 8 p.m.

For those 12 years of age and older who live, work, or go to school in the following Scarborough priority hot spot postal codes: M1B, M1G, M1J, M1S — AND who: received their first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago, or received first dose of Astrazeneca at least 12 weeks ago and would like to receive Pfizer as their second dose.

Sir Oliver Mowat Collegiate Institute (5400 Lawrence Avenue East):

Open from 4 to 8 p.m.

First dose only (Pfizer) for 12+ who live, go to school, or work in Scarborough.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue):

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

First doses for anyone 12 years and older in any “M” postal codes. Second doses for anyone 12 years and older who lives, works or attends school in one of these hot spots: M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V and M9W AND who received Pfizer May 24 or earlier and wants Pfizer today, received Moderna May 17 or earlier and wants Pfizer today or received AstraZeneca April 19 or earlier and wants Pfizer today.