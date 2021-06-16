Dozens of vaccination clinics will be operating in Toronto today, including several pop-up sites where residents can get a shot without an appointment.

Most clinics are open to those 12 years and older who live and work in select postal codes and many are offering both first and second doses.

Here is a list of pop-up clinics operating today:

Thorncliffe Park Community Hub (45 Overlea Boulevard)

Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. or while supplies last (2,000 doses available)

You are eligible for a seonc dose if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible.

PRIORITY ACCESS for those who live/ work/ or attend school in the following postal codes: M1B, M1G, M1J, M1S, M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M4A, M4H, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W

Non-priority access will be given to eligible individuals in other 'M' postal codes.

George Harvey CI (1700 Keele Street)

Open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Second doses available to those who live and work in the following postal codes: M1B M1G M1J M1S M3J M3K M3L M3M M3N M4A M4H M6M M6N M9L M9M M9N M9V M9W.

You are eligible if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible.

CW Jefferys CI (340 Sentinel Rd.)

Open from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Second doses available to those who live and work in the following postal codes: M1B M1G M1J M1S M3J M3K M3L M3M M3N M4A M4H M6M M6N M9L M9M M9N M9V M9W

You are eligible if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible.

Downsview Arena (1633 Wilson Avenue)

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Second doses available to those who are 12 and older who live, work, or attend school in M3J, M3K, M3L, M3M, M3N, M6M, M6N, M9L, M9M, M9N, M9V, M9W.

You are eligible if you received your first dose of Pfizer at least 21 days ago or your first dose of Moderna 28 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second shot. Those who received their first dose of AstraZeneca at least 56 days ago and would like Pfizer as your second dose are also eligible.

Editors note: This list is not definitive and does not include city-run clinics and pharmacy locations that operate on an appointment basis. For more information on where you can get vaccinated in Toronto follow this link.