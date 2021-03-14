Which COVID-19 vaccine booking system is your public health unit using?
Eligible recipients get their COVID-19 vaccines at a mass vaccination clinic in Toronto on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Share:
Published Sunday, March 14, 2021 8:28PM EDT
While the provincial booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations is launching on Monday, March 15, some public health units are choosing to use their own systems.
Here is a list of how the 34 public health units in Ontario are booking vaccine appointments:
Provincial booking tool and provincial call centres
- Grey Bruce Health Unit
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit
- Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
- Hamilton Health Unit
- Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Health Unit
- Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health Unit
- Niagara Regional Area Health Unit
- Ottawa Health Unit
- Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
- Thunder Bay District Health Unit
- Toronto Health Unit
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit
Provincial online booking tool and self-established call centre
- Chatham-Kent Health Unit
- Lambton Health Unit
- North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
- Northwestern Health Unit
- Peterborough Public Health
Self-established booking tool and self-established call centre
- York Regional Health Unit**
- District of Algoma Health Unit
- Brant County Health Unit
- Durham Regional Health Unit
- Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
- Halton Regional Health Unit
- Middlesex-London Health Unit
- Peel Regional Health Unit
- Porcupine Health Unit
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit
- Sudbury and District Health Unit
- Timiskaming Health Unit
- Waterloo Health Unit
- Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Health Unit
- Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
- Southwestern Health Unit
- Huron Perth Public Health
The information above is subject to change.
** A spokesperson for York Region says it is not moving to the provincial booking system at this time.
Source: The Government of Ontario