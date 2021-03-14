While the provincial booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations is launching on Monday, March 15, some public health units are choosing to use their own systems.

Here is a list of how the 34 public health units in Ontario are booking vaccine appointments:

Provincial booking tool and provincial call centres

Grey Bruce Health Unit

Eastern Ontario Health Unit

Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

Hamilton Health Unit

Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Health Unit

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health Unit

Niagara Regional Area Health Unit

Ottawa Health Unit

Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit

Thunder Bay District Health Unit

Toronto Health Unit

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Provincial online booking tool and self-established call centre

Chatham-Kent Health Unit

Lambton Health Unit

North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit

Northwestern Health Unit

Peterborough Public Health

Self-established booking tool and self-established call centre

York Regional Health Unit**

District of Algoma Health Unit

Brant County Health Unit

Durham Regional Health Unit

Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit

Halton Regional Health Unit

Middlesex-London Health Unit

Peel Regional Health Unit

Porcupine Health Unit

Renfrew County and District Health Unit

Sudbury and District Health Unit

Timiskaming Health Unit

Waterloo Health Unit

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Health Unit

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit

Southwestern Health Unit

Huron Perth Public Health

The information above is subject to change.

** A spokesperson for York Region says it is not moving to the provincial booking system at this time.

Source: The Government of Ontario