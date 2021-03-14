While the provincial booking system for COVID-19 vaccinations is launching on Monday, March 15, some public health units are choosing to use their own systems.

Here is a list of how the 34 public health units in Ontario are booking vaccine appointments:

Provincial booking tool and provincial call centres

  • Grey Bruce Health Unit
  • Eastern Ontario Health Unit
  • Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
  • Hamilton Health Unit
  • Hastings and Prince Edward Counties Health Unit
  • Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Health Unit
  • Niagara Regional Area Health Unit
  • Ottawa Health Unit
  • Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit
  • Thunder Bay District Health Unit
  • Toronto Health Unit
  • Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit

Provincial online booking tool and self-established call centre

  • Chatham-Kent Health Unit
  • Lambton Health Unit
  • North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit
  • Northwestern Health Unit
  • Peterborough Public Health

Self-established booking tool and self-established call centre

  • York Regional Health Unit**
  • District of Algoma Health Unit
  • Brant County Health Unit
  • Durham Regional Health Unit
  • Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit
  • Halton Regional Health Unit
  • Middlesex-London Health Unit
  • Peel Regional Health Unit
  • Porcupine Health Unit
  • Renfrew County and District Health Unit
  • Sudbury and District Health Unit
  • Timiskaming Health Unit
  • Waterloo Health Unit
  • Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Health Unit
  • Windsor-Essex County Health Unit
  • Southwestern Health Unit
  • Huron Perth Public Health

The information above is subject to change.

** A spokesperson for York Region says it is not moving to the provincial booking system at this time.

Source: The Government of Ontario