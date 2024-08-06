A tubing accident resulted in the drowning death of an elderly Whitby man in a river north of Peterborough late last week, police say.

Police say that officers were dispatched to Kawartha Highlands Signature Park just before 2 p.m. on Friday after the victim went missing while tubing with another friend.

The authorities say that witnesses observed the two individuals drifting down the river when the victim, who wasn’t wearing a life jacket, got off his tube in “roughly chest high water.”

“The second person got off their tube closer to shore and looked back to see the first person gone. The second party was able to locate the others tube but not the person. They attempted to search for the person but were not able to locate them,” a news release issued over the weekend notes.

Police say that park wardens were immediately notified about the incident and located the victim face down in the water a short time later.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.