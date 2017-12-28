

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Toronto Zoo says the birth of a white rhinoceros calf on Christmas Eve is “very important” given the animal’s "near threatened" status.

Seven-year-old white rhinoceros Zahori gave birth to the male calf over the weekend and the zoo said both the mother and calf are doing “very well.”

“The calf is notably big and strong, weighing 62.3 kg. He has been nursing more than expected, and apparently has very hairy ears,” a news release issued by the zoo read.

The species is currently listed as “near threatened” on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List of Threatened Species and the zoo said the birth is “particularly significant” to the White Rhino Species Survival Plan.

“There are approximately 19,682 – 21,077 left in the wild according to the IUCN African Rhino Specialist Group 2016. At one point, the species was as low as 20 animals left in the wild in South Africa’s Umfalozi Game Reserve but they were brought back from the brink of extinction through amazing conservation efforts,” the zoo said.

“Their listing as Near Threatened is due to the continued increase in poaching for their horn in the black market trade. The population is heavily dependent on range state protection and if this is not maintained, the population could be upgraded to Vulnerable or even worse.”

Zohari and her sister Sabi were brought to the Toronto Zoo from Tampa Bay in 2012.

Prior to the recent birth, the last white rhino to be born at the Toronto Zoo was in 1990.