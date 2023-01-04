A line of unusually priced chicken breast has left some Toronto shoppers and thousands of internet users scratching their heads.

CTV News Toronto Queens Park correspondent Siobhan Morris tweeted a photo of the poultry, being sold at a Toronto Loblaws for nearly $27/kg, on Tuesday, drawing the attention of many to the unusual price.

The tweet has amassed nearly 2.3 million views at the time of publication.

Other Twitter users were quick to join in, with some calling it “price-gouging,” and others wondering if inflation was to blame.

MP for Don Valley East, Michael Coteau, called the price “unacceptable.”

This is completely unacceptable! Almost $40 for 5 pieces of chicken.



When reached for a statement on the price, Loblaws confirmed that the chicken was priced correctly, highlighting the product was a Club Pack of President’s Choice Free From Chicken,” a line of poultry considered to be “premium.” The small "PC FF" on the label indicates its premium quality, the company said.

“The price per kilo is in line with, if not cheaper than, competitor pricing for similar premium products. Beyond the Free From line, we offer customers a variety of quality poultry at various price points,” the statement reads.

The grocer also pointed to inflation as reasoning for the steep cost.

“In addition to general inflationary pressures, as I’m sure you are aware, the price of poultry has increased over the last year or so across North America for a number of reasons including demand and disease.”

Similar, antibiotic-free products have also been reported to be priced similarly at a Toronto Sobeys.