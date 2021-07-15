Significant damage has been reported after a possible tornado appeared to rip through a Barrie neighbourhood on Thursday afternoon.

The storm touched down in the Yonge Street and Prince William area at around 2:30 p.m., shortly after Environment Canada first issued a tornado warning for a wide swatch of the region.

CP24 Meteorologist Chris Potter lives in the area and said that the storm appeared to be on the ground for about 10 to 15 minutes and has caused “extensive damage” along an approximately two kilometre corridor.

“I literally just started my shift at 2:30 p.m., turned on the computer, turned on the radar and noticed some pretty intense thunderstorms in our vicinity. We lost power almost a minute later and I went outside and saw massive debris field coming towards my house and my neighborhood is absolutely destroyed, devastated,” he said. “There's so many houses in this area that have at least minor damage, but there's almost more with extensive damage.”

Barrie police say that they have received a significant volume of calls about the storm, including reports of injuries.

They say that paramedics are on scene now, along with police and firefighters.

Meanwhile, South Simcoe Police say that they are responding to reports of property damage and downed trees in northeast Innisfil.

“We were one of the lucky ones. My row of townhouses were actually not touched, there's some minor roof damage, loose shingles but when I went to make sure that my son was safe (at daycare) because obviously they couldn't answer the phone that is when I noticed the extent of the damage,” Potter said. “It is like a war zone.”